WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KT) - The Warren County South Little League baseball team will miss the remainder of the Great Lakes Regional after a player tested positive for COVD-19.
The squad, which is representing Kentucky in the Great Lakes Region, defeated Ohio 2-1 in the opener on Sunday before losing 5-1 to Hinsdale, Illinois on Monday.
Warren South defeated Elmsbrook, Wis., 10-0 on Tuesday to force a rematch with Ohio before the positive test ended the campaign.
"In consultation with and at the recommendation of our medical advisors, Little League International has notified the team that it will no longer be able to participate in the tournament,” officials said. “The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.”
Little League International expressed its well wishes for the team and the player impacted by the positive test.
