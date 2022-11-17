Corbin will welcome Johnson Central this Friday night in the Elite Eight round of the state playoffs.
The Redhounds are currently sitting at 12-0 on the season, with their last six wins being shutouts.
To get here, Corbin defeated Harlan County, 55-0, in the first round on November 4. Then they followed that up with a 49-0 victory over Letcher County Central last week.
The Golden Eagles currently have a 10-2 record this season with their only losses coming to North Laurel and Ironton, Ohio.
Their path to this Friday’s match includes a 36-7 win over Lincoln County in the first round, and then a 43-6 win over Wayne County last week.
Johnson Central features a quartet of running backs which Corbin will have to slow down in order to win the game.
Zack McCoart leads the way for the Golden Eagles as he averages 136.8 yards per game on the ground.
He is followed by Chase Price who picks up 84.2 yards a game rushing while Carter Conley averages 80 yards rushing.
Rounding out the running back foursome is Mason Lawson who chips in with 63.3 yards per game.
Corbin spreads the offense a little bit more, as quarterback Kade Elam averages 164.4 yards passing, while Carter Stewart leads the receiving corps with 76.8 yards a game.
In the backfield, Cameron Combs has been the featured back for the Redhounds as he averages 87.4 yards per game.
Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Corbin’s Campbell Field. The forecast calls for a cloudy evening with a temperature around 30 degrees at kickoff.
