The Corbin Redhounds are on fire, and have been for the last three years. The Hounds finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record this season. Not to mention, Corbin has not lost a regular season game since Sept. 11, 2020.
The Redhounds are ranked No. 5 in the state, and No.1 in Class 4A. Finishing with a 3-0 mark in the district, and a RPI of .753 leaves the Redhounds sitting atop a huge advantage going into the state playoffs.
The last four games for the Redhounds have been shutout wins over Knox Central, Wayne County, Lincoln County, and Campbell County.
Corbin’s averages per game is almost breathtaking. Passing for about 172.3 yards per game, rushing for about 187.5 yards per game, and on the receiving end, they average 172.1 yards gained per game. The Redhounds average 7.3 touchdowns per game.
Harlan County averages 55.5 passing yards per game, 192.4 rushing yards per game, and gain about 55.5 yards with receiving. They average about four touchdowns per game.
Corbin vs. Harlan County is set to kick off this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell Field in Corbin.
