North Laurel is set to play Southwestern in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday.
The last time the two teams met, Southwestern came out victorious, 27-13. North Laurel allowed 296 rushing yards, and 63 passing yards. The Jaguars rushed for 174 yards, and passed 60 yards.
North Laurel is coming off an upset win against Collins, and the Jaguars average 125.8 passing yards per game, 303 rushing yards per game, and 5.2 touchdowns per game.
Southwestern has not been beaten this season with a perfect 11-0 record. The Warriors average 119.3 passing yards, 303 rushing yards, and gain about 119 yards from receiving. The Warriors also average 6.6 touchdowns per game.
The game is set to kick off this Friday at Southwestern at 7:30 p.m.
