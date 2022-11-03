The Lynn Camp Wildcats will travel to take on the Panthers of Pikeville on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Lynn Camp left the regular season with a 2-8 mark.
Lynn Camp averages about 47.4 passing yards per game, 78.6 rushing yards per game, and gain 47.4 yards via receiving per game. The Wildcats average one touchdown per game.
Pikeville left an 8-2 mark on the regular season, and averages about 129.6 passing yards per game, 232.0 rushing yards per game, and gain 129 yards from receiving per game. The Panthers also average about 6.7 touchdowns per game.
Lynn Camp vs. Pikeville is set to kick off this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Pikeville.
