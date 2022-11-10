The Corbin Redhounds will take on Letcher County Central this Friday in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs.
The Redhounds are still perfect on the season, the last five games resulting in shutout wins.
Corbin’s averages per game are stellar.
The Redhounds are passing for about 186 yards per game, rushing for about 183.1 yards per game, and on the receiving end, they average 172.1 yards gained per game. Corbin also averages 7.8 touchdowns per game.
Letcher County Central is currently 8-3 on the season. Its only losses come from David Crockett, Hazard, and a one-point loss to Johnson Central.
Letcher averages about 106 passing yards, 250 rushing yards, and about 6.7 touchdowns per game.
The Redhounds are looking to remain undefeated going into the matchup. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Campbell Field.
