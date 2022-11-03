Whitley County has had “growing pains” this year, as they have a very young squad. The Colonels left a 3-7 mark on the regular season. You cannot count the Colonels out though.
The Colonels are set to play the Woodford County Yellow Jackets, who have a 9-1 record this season.
The Colonels average about 109.3 passing yards per game, 191.2 rushing yards per game, and gain about 109.3 yards with receiving per game. The Colonels also average 4.2 touchdowns per game.
Shane Parker leads the way in rushing, going for about 82 yards per game, Parker also leads the way in receiving gaining about 42 yards per game.
Woodford County averages 148.5 passing yards, 277.6 rushing yards and 148.7 receiving yards per game. The Jackets also average 8.2 touchdowns per game.
The Colonels vs. the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Woodford County.
