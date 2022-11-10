The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will take on Hazard this Friday in their first game of the Class 1A state playoffs after a bye week last week.
The Jackets are currently 7-2, and have won the last four games in the regular season.
The Jackets average 159.3 passing yards per game, 185.7 rushing yards per game, and receive for about 159.3 yards per game. The Jackets also average 5.4 touchdowns per game.
Hazard is currently 7-4 on the season with losses coming from Breathitt County, Bardstown, Pikeville, and Shelby Valley.
The Bulldogs average 119.5 passing yards per game, 158.6 rushing yards per game, and gain 136.2 yards via receiving. Hazard also scores about 5.1 touchdowns per game.
Williamsburg will play host to the Bulldogs based on RPI, and the game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
