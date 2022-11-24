CORBIN — Corbin is set to kick off this Friday night against Franklin County in the Final Four round of the KHSAA State Football Playoffs.
Corbin has had a historic season thus far, and the Redhounds have found themselves just one win away from securing their spot in the Class 4A State Championship at Kroger Field.
But before the Redhounds can make the trip to Lexington, they will have to outlast one more opponent, that being Franklin County.
The last time the two teams met was in September, and Corbin cruised to a 40-20 win. Corbin still has a perfect record (13-0) and Franklin County currently is 8-5 on the season.
Corbin has shutout wins over six of its last seven opponents. That streak ended last week when they came head to head with a tough Johnson Central squad where the Redhounds still walked away with a 35-21 victory.
To get to this point, Corbin defeated Harlan County, 55-0, in the first round on November 4. They cruised to a 49-0 victory over Letcher County Central in the second round, and then defeated Johnson Central, 35-21, last Friday.
The Franklin County Flyers had to defeat John Hardin, Spencer County, and Warren East.
Corbin Quarterback Kade Elam averages 161 passing yards per game, and Carter Stewart leads on the receiving end, gaining 74 yards per game.
Cameron Combs has been a unit in the backfield this season, averaging 90.5 rushing yards per game.
The game is set to kick off this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell Field in Corbin. This will be the last game played there until next season.
The forecast is calling for a mild cloudy evening, with a temperature around 54 degrees at kickoff.
