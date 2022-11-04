VERSAILLES — Whitley County fell 49-6 to Woodford County on Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Woodford County proved their dominance right out of the gate, getting their first touchdown just a few short minutes into the contest.
It did not take long before they would score again as Woodford County broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown run to give the Yellow Jackets a 14-0 lead with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Kenyun Maxberry brought the Jackets in another touchdown after he ran for 20 yards off a reverse, increasing the Woodford County lead to 21-0.
The Yellow Jackets attempted an onside kick on the next play, and recovered it to begin their next drive from the 32-yard line, and would run the ball for 22 yards to get inside the 10-yard line. That would result in yet another touchdown to make the score 28-0 in favor of Woodford County.
Whitley County would get themselves a touchdown after a 17-yard pass from Tye Hamblin to Hunter Smith with 18 seconds left in the first half. The Colonels would cut the lead to 28-6.
To begin the second half, on the first drive, it would be a 40-yard play that would result in a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets, as they now led 35-6.
Woodford County would go on to score two more touchdowns before the contest ended.
"Woodford County is a great team. I am proud that our kids played hard and competed," Coach Zeke Eier said. "I love this senior class, they bought in and went to work each day. I know they will be very successful in life, because of their work ethic and will power."
The Colonels end the season with a 3-8 record.
