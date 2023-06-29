CORBIN — The trio of Colton Campbell, Cayson Harrell, and Bentley Campbell combined to toss a no-hitter during the Corbin 10U Baseball All-Stars’ 23-1 win over Pulaski County.
Each pitcher tossed an inning apiece with Colton Campbell and Bentley Campbell both striking out three batters apiece while Harrell finished with two strikeouts.
Corbin will have a day off before being back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. against Williamsburg.
Corbin finished with 23 hits, and six of those either went for a triple or a double.
Lenox Griffin went 3-for-3 with five RBI and two runs scored while Cayson Harrell turned in a 2-for-2 effort with three RBI and three runs scored.
Eli Baker finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and one run scored while Ryder Hedrick was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Owen Begley was 2-for/3 with three runs scored while Carter Davis turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and scoring three times.
Colton Campbell finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kyson French finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Bentley Campbell was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Gunner Sizemore had a hit and scored once.
Brantley Huddleston scored twice, and Koa Sanders finished with one run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.