LONDON — Whitley County pitcher Bryce Anderson turned in a perfect outing on the mound during Monday’s 50th District Baseball Tournament semifinal game against Williamsburg.
Anderson struck out eight of the nine batters he faced as the Colonels cruised past the Yellow Jackets with a 15-0 win.
Whitley County ran its win streak to a season-best nine games while improving to 27-8 and a 13th Region-best 17-1 against 13th Region opponents.
“It was good to come out and take care of business,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Bryce Anderson came out and took their bats away. We’re excited about him. Everyone in our lineup had a hit. It was a good team effort. We’re excited about getting to the championship and getting a berth to the regional tournament.”
The Colonels wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning while adding five runs in the second inning and another run in the third inning.
Caden Petrey was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in three runs while scoring three times. Andrew Stack was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored while Mason Croley was also perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Brayden Mahan turned in a perfect 1-for-1 effort at the plate with two runs scored while Matthew Wright was perfect at the plate with a 1-for-1, one RBI, and one run scored effort. Sam Harp had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Trevor Downs finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Luke Stanfill and Bryce Anderson both finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
