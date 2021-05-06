WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s Shelby Stewart was perfect in the pitcher’s circle while teammate Kallie Housley was perfect at the plate as the Lady Redhounds shut out Williamsburg on Thursday with a 12-0 victory.
Stewart notched a perfect game for Corbin by tossing six scoreless innings while striking out seven batters. Housley turned in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, finishing with two RBI and four runs scored.
“I’m proud of my girls tonight,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “It was a great district win for my team. They played top to bottom as a team. Shelby Stewart went to work on the mound and pitched lights out, a no-hitter while striking out seven and keeping them off balance. My defense took care of business and my girls got their bats rolling.
“Kaila Stidham got her bat back with two big hits and racked up two hits and three RBI on a double and a single,” she added. “Kallie Housely was hitting scuds, going 4-for-4 at the plate and bringing in two runs. And my team just pieced together 12 hits and played error-free — so proud of them. Let’s go Lady RedHounds.”
After both teams failed to score in the first inning, Corbin (8-10 overall, 4-2 vs. 50th District opponents) heated up at the plate, scoring two runs in the second inning before adding three runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth inning and three more runs in the sixth inning.
Kaylee Morales finished with a 3-for-4 effort, finishing with two RBI and one run scored while Alayna Reynolds was 2-for-4 with one run scored. Kaila Stidham finished with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Rebecca Stewart delivered a hit and scored three times.
