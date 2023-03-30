WILLIAMSBURG — Pineville and Williamsburg battled throughout their seven-inning matchup on Thursday.
Pineville held a slim 4-3 advantage before pulling away in the fifth inning by scoring 11 unanswered runs during their 15-3 victory.
Lady Mountain Lion pitcher Rachel Howard threw a complete game while limiting the Lady Yellow Jackets to only three hits. She tallied 15 strikeouts in the win.
Rayanna Maidon led the way for Pineville with three hits and one RBI while Addison Slone delivered two hits and four RBI. Baileigh Bargo-Vaughn and Madalyn Capps each finished with two hits, and two RBI apiece.
Keely Bisschop turned in a 2-for-3 effort for Williamsburg while Makenzie Rice had a hit and Kyli Monhollen drove in a run.
Allie Wilson took the loss, going six and one/third of an inning, surrendering 12 hits and seven earned runs. She finished with six strikeouts.
