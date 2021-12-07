It was a tough night for the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets when they hosted Pineville on Tuesday night in the 13th Region showdown.
Williamsburg fell 71-55 to the Lady Mountain Lions in a matchup that proved to be too overwhelming for the Lady Yellow Jackets who struggled against the defensive pressure of Pineville late in the game, leading to the 16-point loss.
While the Lady Mountain Lions had four different players to score in double figures, led by duo of Abby Jackson with 23 and Ava Arnett with 20, Williamsburg struggled to get much going outside of sophomore Allie Wilson.
Wilson led all scorers on the night with 27 points and was the only Lady Yellow Jackets’ player to reach double figures. Kayle Graham added nine points for Williamsburg, while Lorelei Coleman finished with eight.
Coach Randy Crider said it was the defensive effort from Pineville that was too much for his team to overcome, especially late in the game.
“Foul trouble and full-court pressure really hurt us in the end,” said Crider. “We did some good things in the first half, but when they turned up the heat in the second half, we buckled.”
The game was back-and-forth for the first two quarters. Wilson came out firing in the first quarter, scoring seven points. Coleman and Graham each scored four in the opening quarter, as Williamsburg was down just 17-15 after one.
Pineville’s Jackson heated up in the second. She knocked down a big three-pointer, on her way to scoring eight points in the period, helping the Lady Mountain Lions extend their lead to 32-28 at the half.
The third quarter was the turning point of the game. Pineville came out with their full-court pressure and held Williamsburg to just five made field goals in the quarter, as the Lady Mountain Lions outscored them 22-12. The Lady Yellow Jackets regained their composure in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done, as they fell 71-55.
With the second half struggles from Williamsburg, Crider said his team has to play better when it matters most.
“We have to figure out a way to compete until the end,” he said.
Williamsburg is now 0-2 on the season. They return to action on Friday, hosting Jellico at home.
Williamsburg 55, Pineville 71
Williamsburg 15 13 12 15 - 55
Pineville 17 15 22 17 - 71
Williamsburg (55) - Wilson 27, Graham 9, Coleman 8, Creekmore 4, White 4, Mah 3
Pineville (71) - Jackson 23, Arnett 20, Howard 15, Smith 11, Bilitzer 2
