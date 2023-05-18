BARBOURVILLE — Both Pineville and Lynn Camp battled for eight innings before the Lady Mountain Lions captured their first 51st District title dating back to 2014 by outlasting the Lady Wildcats, 2-1.
The game looked as if it were going to go to the ninth inning after Lynn Camp pitcher Jorja Carnes recorded the first two outs of the bottom of the eighth inning.
But that’s when the game got interesting.
The Lady Mountain Lions’ Baileigh Bargo followed with a two-out double while Addison Slone was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second.
Pineville’s Rachel Howard followed with a pop fly that was misplayed, allowing Bargo to score to give Pineville its first district crown in nine years.
The game turned into a pitcher’s duel with Howard getting the win after allowing only eight hits and one earned run in eight innings of work while striking out 11 batters.
Lynn Camp’s Carnes took the loss despite allowing only five hits and one earned run while facing 11 batters in 7 2/3 innings of work.
“It was a hard fought game from both teams,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We were able to hit the ball hard, but we wasn’t able to string together hits together when we had runners in scoring position.
“Jorja Carnes pitched a great game,” she added. “She got us out of several situations where Pineville could’ve taken the lead. Chelsea Hendrickson and Julie Moore had great defensive games tonight as well. I’m still proud of how hard my girls worked and how they didn’t give up to the very end.”
The Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Lily Henize scored on a wild pitch.
Lynn Camp held the lead until the third inning when the Lady Mountain Lions did some two-out damage.
Carnes retired the first two batters she faced in the bottom of the third before Bargo reached base with a single, and Slone followed with a double that scored Bargo, and tied the game at one apiece.
Lily Henize and Lauren Partin both had two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats while Carnes, Emma Burnette, Allison Messer, and Julie Moore each had a hit apiece.
Bargo led Pineville with three hits and two runs scored while Slone had a hit and an RBI. Madalyn Capps also had a hit in the win.
Both teams advance to next week’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament which will be held at South Laurel High School. The tournament is slated to begin Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.