WILLIAMSBURG — Caden Petrey’s walk-off two-run homer sealed Whitley County’s 11-1 victory over Harlan County on Friday.
The Colonels (4-2) won their third game in a row and continued to pitch well as sophomores Tyler Rose and Jerrod Croley combined to pitch a two-hitter.
Rose tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five batters while Croley pitched one inning of hitless ball while striking out two batters.
Whitley County scored two runs in both the first and second innings before adding four more runs in the fourth inning while extending its lead to 8-0.
The Black Bears answered with a run in the fifth inning before the Colonels put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Sam Harp led the way at the plate once again for Whitley County, turning in a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run and scoring twice. Petrey’s two-run homer highlighted the win. He finished going 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored.
Mason Croley, Matthew Wright, Bryce Anderson, and Brayden Mahan each had a hit and an RBI apiece. Mahan also scored three times.
The Colonels will host Rockcastle County at 11 a.m. on Saturday before playing Great Crossing at 4 p.m.
