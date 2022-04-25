An early lead and strong defensive performance led the Whitley County Colonels to an 8-0 win over the South Laurel Cardinals on Monday night in the 50th District showdown.
Whitley County was solid at the plate and took advantage of five errors from the Cardinals to seal the win. It was the eighth time in a row that the Colonels have defeated South Laurel, dating back to 2018.
The win also snapped a three-game losing skid for Whitley County, after they lost back-to-back games against Corbin and another against Perry Central, entering Monday night’s matchup.
The Colonels got an incredible effort from Caden Petrey on the mound. Petrey threw a complete game, seven inning no-hitter against the Cardinals, while striking out 12 batters.
Coach Jeremy Shope praised Petrey for his strong performance in carrying Whitley County to the district win, also noting how well the Colonels’ defense played.
“It was good to get a win tonight behind Caden Petrey’s no hitter. He was a walk away from a perfect game,” said Shope. “I’m proud of him and proud of how we played defense behind him.”
With Petrey dominating the strike zone all night, it didn’t take much offense for Whitley County to pick up the win, but they managed to score eight runs on nine hits.
Sam Harp had a double and a single for the Colonels. Tyler Rose had a double and Grant Zehr finished with two singles. Petrey, Matthew Wright, Bryce Anderson, and Mason Croley all singled once.
Croley drove in two runs for the Colonels, while Wright, Anderson, Zehr, and Rose each had one run batted in.
After a scoreless first inning, Whitley County got on the board in the second inning with a double from Rose to give the Colonels an early 2-0 lead. A single from Zehr added another run in the third inning, and singles from Wright and Croley extended the lead to 5-0 through four innings played.
Whitley County added three more runs in the top of the sixth innings to move their lead to 8-0. Petrey retired the side in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Colonels cruised to the win.
The Cardinals got a solid effort from four different pitchers in the loss. Cameron Combs pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. Landry Collett pitched two innings, and gave up three hits, while Ashton Garland and Austin Byrd each pitched one inning.
With the win, Whitley County improved to 15-10 on the year and 3-2 in district play. South Laurel dropped to 10-14 and 2-3 in the district. The teams will square off again on Tuesday at Whitley County.
