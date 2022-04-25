LONDON — Whitley County’s Caden Petrey brought his ‘A’ game to the mound during Monday’s 50th District matchup with South Laurel.
The senior right-hander notched a no-hitter while allowing only one walk and striking out 12 batters during the Colonels’ 8-0 win over the Cardinals.
Petrey limited South Laurel to only one base runner while Whitley County finished with nine hits.
The Colonels took advantage of six Cardinal errors while finishing with nine hits.
“I’m proud of Caden and our defense,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Caden has been the backbone of our program — so happy for him. He filled up the zone tonight and we made some good defensive plays to help get the no-hitter.”
Shope’s squad scored two runs in the second inning, one run in the third, and two more in the fifth before adding three runs in the sixth inning.
Whitley County snapped a three-game losing skid with the win, improving to 15-10 overall, and 3-2 against 50th District opponents. South Laurel fell to 10-14 overall and is now 2-3 against 50th District foes.
Grant Zehr went 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Colonels while Sam Harp also finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Tyler Rose was 1-for-1 with one RBI, and two runs scored while Mason Croley finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Bryce Anderson collected a hit and an RBI in the win.
Ashton Garland turned out to be the Cardinals’ lone base runner of the game, finishing with a walk.
Connor Combs took the loss, tossing three innings while allowing three earned runs, and finishing with three strikeouts. Landry Collett tossed two innings, allowing three hits, and one earned run while striking out three batters. Garland went an inning, surrendering two hits and two earned runs while finishing with one strikeout. Keaton Creech went an inning, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out a batter.
Both teams will play each other again Tuesday at Whitley County with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
