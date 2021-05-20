MONTICELLO — With only a week remaining in regular season play, Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels are firing on all cylinders.
The Colonels captured their fifth win in a row while improving to 23-8 after shutting out Wayne County, 8-0, on Thursday.
Whitley County’s pitching has been spot-on throughout the season and it hasn’t been any different during its win streak. The Colonel pitching staff has surrendered only seven runs in their last five games.
It wasn’t any different against Wayne County.
Caden Petrey tossed a seven-inning gem, allowing only four hits during his shutout victory.
Petrey improved to 7-3 while lowering his ERA below 1.50 on the season.
Whitley County built a 2-0 lead after three innings of play before using a five-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach. The Colonels added an insurance run in the sixth inning.
Petrey and Luke Stanfill both elf the way at the plate with identical three-hit, two-RBI efforts. Andrew Stack finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Logan Bennett, Mason Croley, and Trevor Downs each finished with a hit apiece. Sam Harp and Bryce Anderson each drove in a run apiece.
