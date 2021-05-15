WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley Colonels notched their 20th win of the season while scoring at least 10 runs in a game for the 13th time during their 16-1 rout of McCreary Central.
Whitley County scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back in its three-inning win, scoring six runs in the second inning while adding eight more runs in the third inning.
Mason Croley and Tyler Rose teamed up to pitch a two-hitter while the Colonel defense only made one error.
Caden Petrey connected with his second home run of the season while going 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Bryce Anderson was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored while Luke Stanfill went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Trevor Downs finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Elijah Miller had a hit and an RBI. Sam Harp and Matthew Wright each finished with a hit apiece.
