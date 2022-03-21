SOMERSET — Caden Petrey turned in another solid effort on the mound while Mason Croley picked up the save to help Whitley County hand Somerset a 4-2 decision on the road Monday.
The win snapped the Colonels’ two-game losing skid as Petrey tossed six innings while surrendering three hits and only one earned run. He also struck out six batters while walking three. Croley came in and pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
“Good outing by Petrey,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “He gave us a chance to win tonight. Our starting pitching has been really good. Mason Croley came in to pitch the seventh, and also threw well. We still have to clean up our defense and get better at the plate.”
Whitley County scored a run in the first, third and fifth innings to build a 3-0 advantage before the Briar Jumpers finally got on the scoreboard during the bottom of the sixth inning.
Petrey drove in an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning as his single brought in Tyler Rose to make the score, 4-2.
Sam Harp led the Colonels with three hits and an RBI while Petrey delivered two hits and an RBI while scoring twice. Rose finished with a hit and a run scored while Grant Zehr had a hit. Brayden Mahan also scored a run during the win.
Whitley County will begin an eight-game home slate with Southwestern paying a visit Thursday at 6 p.m.
