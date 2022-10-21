Corbin improved to 9-0 Friday night after a 38-0 shutout win over Wayne County.
Before halftime, the Redhounds managed to build themselves a 24-0 lead over the Cardinals, and never looked back.
In the second half, the Redhounds proved why they are ranked in the Top 10 in Kentucky.
In the third quarter, Kade Elam threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to connect with Marc Warren to give the Hounds a 31-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Elam’s final touchdown pass connected to Brody Wells for 41 yards to bring up a final of 38-0 in favor of Corbin.
The Redhounds remain undefeated on the season and will play host to Campbell County next Friday.
