A picture page celebrating the Dodgers' 10-0 win over the Orioles will be in the Tuesday, August 25th edition of the Times-Tribune.
PERFECT SEASON: Dodgers finish a unblemished 15-0 record after winning the Corbin Little League's Minor League Championship on Saturday
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Faye Marie Thomas, age 93 years, 2 months and 26 days, widow of Donald Thomas, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday August 15, 2020 from the Christian Care Center in Corbin, Ky. Faye was born on May 20, 1927, in St. Charles, in Lee County, Va. to Finley Hicks and Nola Anderson Hicks. She ma…
Stella Delois McCarty, 91, formerly of Corbin, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Elizabethtown, KY. Born at Blackey, KY, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Elizabeth Farmer. Her husband Loyd McCarty passed away in 1996. Survivors include a daughter, Sue Barnhill and husban…
Zelma Decker, 84, of Corbin passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton E. Decker in 1983; her parents, Jeff and Rosa Belle Proffitt Helton; brothers Bill, Walter, Hubert and Jack Helton; s…
Gene Erving Parham, 85, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home. Born in North Carolina, Gene was the son of the late Charles David Parham and Martha Ann Stout Coffey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father Henry Oliver Coffey, brother…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Corbin man gets one year in jail after trying to sell child
- DREAM COME TRUE: Eric Swords named head coach of Williamsburg boys basketball program
- Darrell Hendrix named new girls basketball coach at Lynn Camp High School
- Whitley County football player tests positive for COVID-19
- City hires attorney to protect interest of Corbin in response to London's annex plan
- Commonwealth of Kentucky's Court of Appeals reverses Whitley juvenile case
- TOP DAWGS: Corbin sits atop first Fear 'Les' 13th Region Pigskin Rankings
- IN THE LOOP: Becoming a Butler
- Tri-County coaches give their thoughts on KHSAA Board of Control’s decision to keep current plan with fall sports to begin competition Sept. 7
- Air Evac Lifeteam remains steadfast during pandemic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.