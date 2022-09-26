The Colonels were seeking to keep their win streak alive coming off a 10-0 win over Knox Central. Russell County was looking to get back on track after a 0-4 loss to Casey County.
Neither team was able to put numbers on the scoreboard in the first half. Both squads were showing strong defensive efforts.
With 16:12 left in the second half, Johnny Parra kicked a penalty kick past the Russell County goalie. The Colonel defense remained strong, resulting in a 1-0 victory.
Whitley County has won three in a row after defeating Russell County. The Colonels will host Middlesboro on Tuesday, and Somerset Christian School Thursday to finish up the regular season.
