Cooper Parman (left) and Kip Allen (right) from North Laurel’s 12U All-Star team participated in the USA Baseball Midwest Prospect games in Champaign, Illinois. This is an invite-only event used to identify potential players to fill roster spots for the 12U USA Baseball National team. Former players from previous teams include MLB greats like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, to name a few. | Photo Submitted
featured
Parman, Allen participate in USA Baseball Midwest Prospect games
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fourth of July events set
- IN THE LOOP: Thank you for 5 years, new home
- LATE-GAME HEROICS: Corbin 12-year-old All-Stars rally to eliminate South Laurel with 6-5 win
- CDC says Covid-19 risk is growing in Ky.; it's high in 22 counties and medium in 37; virus transmission levels are still high in 111
- Two Lynn Camp 4-H students win statewide fashion competition
- Barbourville man accused in domestic incident tops Knox County indictments
- CLOSE CALL: Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars hold off late rally by South Laurel
- SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: South Laurel's 12-year-old All-Star team eliminates Corbin with a 16-8 win
- TOUGH DAY AT THE PLATE: Corbin 12-year-olds fail to get a hit during 1-0 loss to North Laurel
- School of Innovation teacher spotlight: Rachel Johnson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.