Parman and Allen

Cooper Parman (left) and Kip Allen (right) from North Laurel’s 12U All-Star team participated in the USA Baseball Midwest Prospect games in Champaign, Illinois. This is an invite-only event used to identify potential players to fill roster spots for the 12U USA Baseball National team. Former players from previous teams include MLB greats like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, to name a few. | Photo Submitted 

