Entering the 13th Region Tournament as one of the heavy favorites to win it all, the Knox Central Panthers got a tough test right out of the gate when they took on the Jackson County Generals in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday night.
The Panthers entered the tournament as the three-time defending champions and finished the regular season with an 8-2 record against regional opponents this year.
While Knox Central was looked at as a shoo-in to make a deep postseason run again this season, someone forgot to tell that to Jackson County, who showed up ready to play on Wednesday.
The Generals entered the night as runners-up from the 49th District, losing to North Laurel 91-48 in the finals. But, Jackson County did accumulate 21 wins on the season, including 10 wins within the region. They gave the Panthers all they wanted on Wednesday, and played neck-and-neck with them early on.
Jackson County shot lights out from the floor in the first two quarters of play. They shot 53-percent from the field and 43-percent from the three-point line, which helped them take a 15-8 lead after the first quarter.
Knox Central’s talent and athleticism eventually shined through, as they were able to erase that early deficit quite easily in the second quarter. The Generals led for the entire first half, before the Panthers pulled away at the end of the second, taking a 30-28 lead into halftime.
The roles reversed to start the second half with the third quarter being the turning point in the game. The Panthers came out with a vengeance, dominating on the defensive end of the court.
Knox Central held the Generals scoreless through the first several minutes of the third quarter, and led 37-28 with just three minutes left in the period. Jackson County finally got on the board, but the damage was already done, Knox Central taking a 45-35 lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was all Knox Central. The Panthers offense shot 58-percent from the field in the second half and dominated on both the offensive and defensive glass, on their way to the 70-51 win.
Jevonte Turner led the Panthers with a great all around performance, scoring 19 points, dishing out 10 assists and pulling down five rebounds. KT Turner added 13 points, while Isaac Mills and Gavin Chadwell each scored 12 points apiece. Mills also had eight rebounds in the win.
Jackson County was led by Andrew Madden with 16, followed by Luke Adkins with 14 points.
With the win, Knox Central advances to the second round where they will take on the South Laurel Cardinals.
Knox Central 70, Jackson County 51
Knox Central 8 22 15 25 - 70
Jackson County 15 13 7 16 - 51
Knox Central (70) - Jevonte Turner 19, KT Turner 13, Mills 12, Chadwell 12, Abe Brock 6, Landen Mills 2, Bryce Imel 5, Dalton Pilarski 1
Jackson County (51) - Madden 16, Adkins 14, Jude Lakes 6, Tydus Summers 2, Kagan Ward 3, Trenton Hammonds 1, Colby Boles 7, Carter Cunagin 2
