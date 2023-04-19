BARBOURVILLE — Knox Central captured its third win in a row after defeating Lynn Camp, 19-4, in three innings on Tuesday.
The Panthers improved to 6-8 overall, and 2-0 against 51st District opponents while the Wildcats fall to 4-12 overall, and 0-3 against 51st District opponents.
Knox Central, who has now won 31 straight games against Lynn Camp with its last loss to the Wildcats coming on May 16, 2003, put the game away in the first inning with 15 runs while Lynn Camp answered with four runs in the top of the second. A four-run bottom of the second inning for the Panthers secured the 15-run victory.
Eighth-grader Brady Engle led Knox Central with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored.
Austin Bargo went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Cayden Collins connected with a home run while driving in two runs and scoring twice while Steve Partin finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Partin got the win on the mound, tossing 1 1/3 of an inning while allowing only one hit, no runs, and striking out three batters.
Eli Blevins pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit and one earned run while finishing with five strikeouts.
Ian Agosto led Lynn Camp with one hit and one RBI while Darren Campbell had a hit and a run scored.
Jayden Hoskins and Mason Moore each scored in the loss.
