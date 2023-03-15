LEXINGTON — Despite trading punches with Jeffersontown throughout Wednesday’s first round match of the UK HealthCare Boys Sweet 16, Woodford County found a way to win in the end.
The Yellow Jackets placed four players in double figures with Santonio Waide leading the way with 15 points and four rebounds. Jasper Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds while Aden Nelson (11 points, seven rebounds and five assists) and Makhi Amith (10 points, five rebounds, four assists) followed.
Cameron McDaniels le the Chargers with 13 points while Rhys Taylor (11 points) and Brandon Gatewood (10 points) followed.
Woodford County jumped out to an early 10-5 lead behind the play of Johnson’s six points but Jeffersontown closed the quarter out with a 13-4 run to take an 18-14 lead into the second quarter.
Hackley led the Chargers with five points.
Jeffersontown’s lead grew to 22-14 with 6:25 left thanks to consecutive baskets by Gatewood, but Nelson’s basket triggered a 12-2 run that saw the Yellow Jackets reclaim a 26-24 lead with 2:13 remaining in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Waide allowed Woodford County to take a slim 31-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Waide led the Yellow Jackets with nine points at halftime while Nelson had eight points and three rebounds. Johnson scored six points, and grabbed three rebounds.
Nimely and Gatewood led the Chargers with six points apiece while Thornton scored five points.
Both teams continued to trade punches in the third quarter with the lead changing hands six more times.
Nimely’s basket with 15 seconds remaining in the period gave Jeffersontown a 45-44 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled shooting from the floor to begin the fourth quarter.
Woodford County finally scored a basket with 4:18 remaining thanks to Smith, who gave his team a short-lived, 46-45, advantage.
The Chargers regained a 47-46 advantage with 3:17 left in the game after two made free throws by McDaniel.
The Yellow Jackets regained a 48-47 advantage after two made free throws from Nelson at the 2:55 mark.
A basket by McDaniel with 2:02 remaining allowed Jeffersontown to regain a 49-48 advantage, but Woodford County answered again, as Stark’s putback with 1:36 left gave the Yellow Jackets a slim 50-49 lead. Stark added two free throws with 1:08 left to increase his team’s lead to 52-49.
Johnson’s block on the Chargers’ ensuing 3-point attempt set up another free throw attempt by Woodford County but Nelson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 58 seconds remaining.
McDaniel tied the game at 52 apiece after hitting a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining.
The Yellow Jackets’ Stark had a chance to give his team the lead but missed two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining.
Both teams traded 3-pointers to begin overtime while Jenkins' free throw with 1:11 left gave Woodford County a slim 56-55 edge.
Johnson connected with two more free at the 53.5 mark to increase the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 58-55.
Jeffersontown cut its deficit to 58-57 with 27.8 remaining thanks to a layup by Jaydin Hackley-Marks.
Woodford County wrapped up the win by knocking down two free throws during the final seconds.
