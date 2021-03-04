WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg senior Micah Steely put on an offensive clinic during Thursday’s 50th District matchup against rival Whitley County.
He totaled a game-high 44 points, including scoring nine of his team’s 11 points during the Yellow Jackets' 87-84 overtime win.
Eric Sword's squad dropped a heartbreaking 78-76 decision to the Colonels just last week but managed to do just enough to get the victory this time around.
Gavon Thomas scored 21 points for Williamsburg (9-7) while Larry Brady added 15 points. Whitley County did all it could in the game to pull off the win but just came up short despite seeing Jamie Fuson score 23 points while Brayden Mahan added 22 points.
Williamsburg was able to build a 14-10 lead in the first quarter behind five points from Thomas. Thomas, Bray, and Connor Lay each hit 3-pointers during the period.
Whitley County (4-13) regrouped in the second quarter and fought back to take a 33-31 advantage at halftime. Fuson has the hot hand and delivered 13 points during the period which included hitting a 3-pointer. Pierce Bowlin connected with two 3-pointers that played a big role in his team taking the lead.
Steely took over during the third quarter scoring 13 of his team’s 19 points while helping the Yellow Jackets reclaim a 50-46 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams battled in the final eight minutes of regulation. Mahan hit a 3-pointer and scored 11 points during the period while Ethan Keene hit a shot behind the arc and scored seven points. Fuson added two 3-pointers and scored six points while Jackson Petrey tossed in four points as Whitley County did just enough to send the game into overtime tied at 76 apiece.
Steely scored nine points in the extra period while Thomas added two points to put the finishing touches on the Yellow Jackets’ win.
