HARLAN — Whitley County continues to show it possesses one of the best, if not the best, pitching staff in the 13th Region during its 15-0 win over Harlan on Friday.
The Colonels’ RJ Osborne turned in a gem, limiting the outmatched Green Dragons to only three hits while recording his second win and first shut out. He is one of six pitchers that has notched at least one win this season.
“Always good to play back in the town where I got introduced to the game of baseball,” Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said. “I fell in love with it at an early age due to the Harlan Little League. It will always be special to me. RJ Osborne threw well. It was good for him to get a start. It’s exciting to see our young arms get better and better.”
Whitley County (19-8) wasted little time putting away Harlan, scoring a run in the first inning before adding four runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning, and our runs in the fourth inning.
Sam Harp was 2-for-2 in the win with a double, triple, and two RBI while Caden Petrey delivered two hits and two RBI while scoring twice. Brayden Mahan also finished with two hits while driving in a run and scoring once. Osborne delivered a hit and two RBI while Bryce Anderson finished with a hit and an RBI. Luke Stanfill, Mason Croley, and Matthew Wright each finished with a hit apiece while Stanfill also drove in a run.
