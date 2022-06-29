HAZARD — The Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars opened District 4 Tournament play with a 17-7 loss to Clay County.
Clay County pounded out 30 hits in the win while taking advantage of seven errors.
Clay County built a 9-2 lead after two innings of play before seeing Corbin cut its deficit to 9-4 in the bottom of the third inning.
Clay County took control in the fourth inning, scoring five runs to put the game out of reach, building a commanding 14-4 lead. Corbin added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two more in the bottom of the fifth inning before Clay County wrapped up the scoring with a three-run sixth inning.
Daisy Terrell led Corbin with a three-hit effort, finishing with two runs scored. Parker Hutton had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Kenley Foley and Autumn Storm each finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Avery Jones collected two hits while Bella Middleton finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Rilyn Davidson had a hit and an RBI while Gracie Blevins and Annabelle Cima each had a hit apiece.
