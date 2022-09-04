Whitley County played host to Harlan County this past Friday night and came away with a huge victory.
The Colonels would start with a balanced attack, driving inside the red zone, but coming up short with a turnover on downs. The Black Bears would take possession, but wouldn’t be able to make it out of the opposing red zone, forcing a punt.
Whitley County would take over, but the offensive line stalled, forcing a punt as well. Harlan County would take the punt at the 50-yard line, before being brought down at the 43-yard line. The Black Bears would end the first quarter knocking on the door of the endzone.
To start the second quarter, Harlan County would make a huge offensive play, running down inside the red zone. Harlan County would then score on a 4-yard touchdown to strike first, and converted the 2-point conversion to put the Black Bears on the board, 8-0.
The Colonels would receive, and start on the 42-yard line, but couldn’t make it past the Bears’ defense, forcing a punt to the 8-yard line. Harlan County fumbled the ball, bringing up first and goal for the Colonels. Tye Hamblin would bring it into the endzone, and Mason Croley would score the 2-point conversion to tie the game, 8-8.
Going into the third quarter, the Colonels would start on their own 36-yard line, but that did not phase Hamblin. He would make a huge touchdown pass to Shane Parker, bringing the score to 15-8 with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Harlan County would fumble yet again, bringing up 1st and 10 from the 50 for the Colonels. Croley would make a 28-yard outside run to score another touchdown, bringing the score to 21-8 to end the third quarter.
To start the fourth, the Colonels’ defensive line would stall, forcing a punt, but Sam Haynes would turn around with a pick-six to pad the Colonels’ lead, bringing the score to 28-8. Harlan County would inch their way to the 12-yard line, but would come up short, and the Colonels would take home the victory, as the clock ran out.
Whitley County will travel to take on Bell County this Friday.
