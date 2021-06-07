MCKEE — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels like to make things interesting.
The Colonels were two outs away from being eliminated by North Laurel before scoring eight runs to record a comeback win during Saturday’s first round matchup of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament.
This time around, Whitley County spotted Knox Central a 4-0 advantage before rallying once again, picking up an 8-5 victory while advancing to Tuesday’s championship game at 6 p.m.
The win turns out to be the Colonels’ 29th which is a program record while the Panthers fell to 16-12 during the process.
After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the second inning, Whitley County mange’s you cut its deficit to 4-3 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Shope’s squad added four more runs in the third inning, and another run in the fourth inning, and never looked back.
Matthew Wright got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBI, and two runs scored while Bryce Anderson was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with one RBI, and one run scored. Caden Petrey delivered a hit and two RBI while Sam Harp and Trevor Downs both finished with a hit apiece.
Logan Bennett and Andrew Stack both drove in a run apiece in the win.
Anderson started the game and tossed one inning while surrendering no hits but four earned runs and three walks. Landon Siler pitches two-thirds of an inning, allowing only one hit while Grant Zehr came in and shut Knox Central’s bats down, allowing four hits and one earned run in four and one-third inning of work. Harp pitched a scoreless seventh inning to wrap-up the win for Whitley County,
