LONDON — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds are one win away from capturing the 13th Region championship in consecutive years for the first time in program history.
Corbin (23-7) received another stellar pitching effort from Danni Foley while Raegan Walker dominated at the plate to help lead the Lady Redhounds to an 11-3 win over Pineville.
Foley pitched seven innings while allowing only two hits, and one earned run. She also finished with 12 strikeouts.
Walker connected with a grand slam and finished 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBI and two runs scored.
Corbin led 5-0 when Walker connected with the grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Lady Redhounds a 9-0 edge.
The Lady Mountain Lions scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before the Lady Redhounds added two insurance runs in the sixth inning.
“What a game. Coach Partin has his team working and Rachel Howard was firing it in there tonight,” Stidham said. “I really was proud though of how my girls adjusted and was ready to do anything I asked to get the runs necessary and worked on seeing the ball. We had some great hits tonight.
“Kallie Housley, Bailey Stewart, and Anela Sanders came through with doubles each scoring runs,“ she added. “Morgan Hicks connected with a shot to score two for us, and Raegan Walker stepped up big and hit a grand slam.”
“Danni Foley continued to do her job on the mound striking out 12 and letting her defense work behind her for the other outs,” Stidham added. “Just so happy to see my girls pick up this big 11-3 win to get us back to the Ship. Giving our team the opportunity to try for another title has been our goal all season, and my girls have put it together to do that. We will work and be ready to go — it’s go time. Let’s go Lady RedHounds.”
Morgan Hicks finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and one run scored while Bailey Stewart had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Kallie Housley finished with two hits, and scored three times while Anela Sanders had a hit, and an RBI. Alayna Reynolds finished with a hit, and scored once while Alana Stidham drove in a run. Kennedie Guiher also scored in the win.
Rachel Howard took the loss for Pineville (12-10), surrendering 10 hits, and four earned runs while striking out 13 batters.
Rayanna Maidon had a hit, and an RBI for the Lady Mountain Lions while Kenzie Laws had a hit, and scored once. Baileigh Bargo also drove in a run.
The Lady Redhounds will play the winner of South Laurel and Lynn Camp in the 13th Region title game Friday at 7 p.m. at South Laurel High School.
