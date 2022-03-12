LEXINGTON — Sacred Heart is one win away from making history after defeating Cooper, 50-29, in the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals Saturday morning.
The defending state champion Valkyries (35-3) have now won seven consecutive state tournament games and can separate themselves from Laurel County, Ashland Blazer, and Butler as the only girls’ basketball program with six state championships, but to accomplish the feat, they’ll have to defeat Bullitt East in Saturday night’s title game.
The two teams have met three times this season with Sacred Heart capturing two wins, 69-59, and 65-31, respectively while the Lady Chargers winning the second meeting between the two teams, 58-56.
The Valkyries didn’t waste any time putting away Cooper. They built a 10-7 advantage in the first quarter, and a 26-11 advantage at halftime before sealing the win in the second half.
ZaKiyah Johnson led Sacred Heart with 21 points while Triniti Ralston also scored in double-digits, finishing with 10 points. Liz Freihofer turned in a 12-point scoring effort for the Lady Jaguars.
Johnson came out and scored six points in the first quarter to help Sacred Heart to a 10-6 lead entering the second quarter. Ralston and Wolff also scored during the quarter while Cooper began the contest slow, connecting on only 2-of-6 shot attempts as Liz Freihofer scored four points, and Palmer added three points.
The Valkyries continued to turn in an impressive defensive effort in the second quarter, limiting the Lady Jaguars to only 11 points while taking a 26-11 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Johnson continued to lead the Valkyries with 14 points and 6-of-7 shooting while Ralston added six points and two assists.
Sacred Heart hit 11-of-21 shot attempts from the floor while forcing Cooper into nine turnovers that led to 12 points for the Valkyries. The Lady Jaguars were 4-of-18 from the floor, and 1-of-9 from 3-point range.
Cooper continued to struggle scoring baskets in the third quarter, hitting only one field goal during the period while going without a field goal for more than 10 minutes.
Johnson added four more points combined with baskets from Josie Gilvin, Reagan Bender, and Angelina Pelayo to push the Valkyries' advantage to 36-19 with eight minutes remaining in the contest.
2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
Semifinals
Sacred Heart 50, Cooper 29
Sacred Heart 10 16 10 14 50
Cooper 7 4 8 10 29
Sacred Heart (50) — Johnson 21, Ralston 10, Bender 5, Gilvin 6, Wolff 4, Russell 2, Pelayo 2.
Cooper (29) — Lind 8, K. Frehofer 4, L. Freihofer 14, Palmer 3.
