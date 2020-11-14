The Corbin Redhound eighth grade football team advanced to next week’s Eighth Grade Division 2 State Championship game by defeating Taylor County on Saturday, 24-16.
An updated story will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Times-Tribune.
Theodore "Ted" Spurlock, age 93, of Corbin passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin. He was born in Harlan County to the late George and Senora Wilson Spurlock. Ted was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved woodworking, photography, and ga…
Helen Marie Helton Elliott, 88, born January 5, 1932, formerly of Woodbine, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Helen was the daughter of the late Frank and Tilda Cross Helton. Helen was preceded in death by her sisters; Glorlyn, Iva, and Juanita. Her brothers; Merrill, Monnis, Jerry,…
