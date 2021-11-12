CORBIN — When Corbin needed a big play on defense, senior Seth Mills answered the call.
With the Redhounds clinging to a 28-21 lead in the third quarter, Mills came up with a pick-six interception that gave the momentum back to Corbin, allowing Tom Greer’s squad to seal the deal.
The Redhounds added another touchdown late, and Corbin captured the Class 4A, District 7 championship by defeating Lincoln County, 42-21.
The win improved Corbin to 12-0 as the Redhounds will host Johnson Central in Friday’s Class 4A, Region 4 championship game. The Golden Eagles (10-2) defeated Letcher Central, 50-14 on Friday.
The Patriots didn’t have an answer for the Redhounds’ Seth Huff, who scored four rushing touchdowns in the win, and now leads Corbin with 19 rushing touchdowns in only eight games.
Corbin managed to build a lead as big as 14 points in the first half but found itself only ahead 21-14 at halftime.
Huff’s 17-yard rushing touchdown got the Redhounds on the scoreboard with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.
The Patriots answered with 2:28 remaining in the first half with a 36-yard touchdown pass to cut its deficit to 7-6.
The game remained close until the 5:22 mark of the second quarter when Huff found paydirt for the second time during the game on a six-yard run to extend Corbin’s advantage to 14-6.
The Redhounds added another touchdown 30 seconds later as Huff scored on a seven-yard touchdown run to increase his team’s lead to 21-6.
Lincoln County managed to score on a two-yard touchdown run with one second remaining in the first half to cut its deficit to 21-14.
Corbin opened the second half with an impressive scoring drive that was capped off by Seth Mills’ six-yard touchdown run just two minutes into the third quarter while giving his team a 28-14 lead.
The Patriots answered on their ensuing drive and made the score 28-21 after scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run with 10:14 left in the third quarter.
After turning the ball over on downs at Lincoln County’s 21-yard line, Corbin needed a big play and got it on defense as Mills intercepted a pass and raced 25 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 35-21 cushion at the 2:59 mark of the third quarter.
The Redhounds put the finishing touches on their win with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter as Huff’s fourth rushing touchdown gave Corbin a 42-21 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.