WILLIAMSBURG — A hard-fought game between two 13th Region teams had a tournament feel to it on Friday night when the Whitley County Lady Colonels battled their way to a 1-0 win over South Laurel in the 50th District showdown.
The Lady Colonels scored their only run of the night in the second inning, which was enough to take the win, behind an impressive pitching and defensive effort from Whitley County.
Kara Canada was stellar on the mound for the Lady Colonels. She allowed just five hits and no earned runs in seven innings pitched, giving her the win against their district rival.
The win gave Whitley County (15-12) its third district win of the season while South Laurel (13-11 suffered its first district loss and is now 3-1.
Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said she was proud of the effort from her entire team on Friday.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Singleton. “They played great as a team. It was a battle from the first pitch to the last.”
Not to be outdone, South Laurel got an impressive performance from pitcher Katie Jervis in the loss. Jervis threw a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out two batters.
Neither team was able to get much going on offense, except for the game-winning hit by Morgan Huddleston. Jaycie Monhollen opened the bottom of the second with a walk and a single from Huddleston brought Monhollen home for the eventual game-winning run.
Canada led Whitley County with two singles. Huddleston, Rhyleigh Petrey, Chelsey Logan, and Amber Brown each singled once.
Madison Worley singled twice for South Laurel. Amara Horn, Aubree Laster, and Hannah Carnes each singled once.
South Laurel Coach Carly Mink said while she was happy with the effort from Jervis on the mound, the Lady Cardinals struggled to bring home runs in the loss.
“Our pitching was good tonight, but we couldn’t generate runs tonight,” said Mink. “To accomplish what we want, we are going to need to become more consistent with our offense.”
