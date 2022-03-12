LEXINGTON — Bullitt East’s Gracie Merkle continued her dominance during Saturday morning’s Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals.
Merkle was a one-player wrecking crew, totaling 27 points, 21 rebounds, and five blocks to lead the Lady Chargers (33-4) past Southwestern with a 66-42 victory. After three state tournament games, Merkle has totaled 85 points and 47 rebounds.
It didn’t help the Lady Warriors’ chances that Makayla Noritis was limited to only two minutes of action after sustaining an ankle injury during Friday’s quarterfinals.
Bullitt East dominated from the get-go, taking a 13-2 edge, and never looking back. The Lady Chargers led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter, 28-14 at halftime, and 45-22 entering the third quarter.
Merkle established her dominance in the first quarter, scoring 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds. A 3-pointer by Egan and eight points from Merkle during the first five minutes allowed Bullitt East to build an 11-2 advantage.
Smiddy scored all five of Southwestern’s points during the period while Baskets by Rodgers, Egan, and Merkle allowed the Lady Chargers to take a 19-5 advantage into the second quarter.
Both teams struggled offensively to begin the second quarter, but Bullitt East heated up as the period went on. A basket by Smiddy and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Young trimmed the Lady Chargers’
Lead to 19-10 with 3:43 remaining in the first half.
Bullitt East went more than six minutes without a field goal before Egan’s layup at the three-minute mark gave her team a 22-10 advantage. Merkle added two more baskets while Egan connected with two free throws with 21 seconds left, pushing the Lady Chargers’ lead to 28-14 at halftime.
Merkle had a double-double at halftime, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds while Egan chipped in nine points. Bullitt East shot 11-of-27 from the floor, including 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Smiddy’s eight points kept the Lady Warriors in the game while Young and Molden each had three points apiece. Southwestern struggled from the floor, hitting only 5-of-29 shot attempts, including a 2-of-16 effort from 3-point range.
Things didn’t get any better for Southwestern in the second half. The Lady Chargers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors, 17-8 in the third quarter, to build a commanding, 45-22 advantage.
Bullitt East continued to maintain its lead in the fourth quarter while earning a spot in Saturday evening’s championship game.
2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
Semifinals
Bullitt East 66, Southwestern 42
Bullitt East 19 9 17 21 66
Southwestern 5 9 8 20 42
Bullitt East (66) — Ortega 2, Egan 13, Rodgers 2, Merkle 27, Reid 4, Curtsinger 2, Meeks 2, Ranalli 2, Lyons 3, Hughes 8, Mason 1.
Southwestern (42) — Young 11, Smiddy 11, Molden 9, Acey 6, McDonald 3, Jones 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.