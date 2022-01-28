CORBIN — Lynn Camp High School has a new athletic director, and he isn’t a stranger to Wildcat athletics.
Marc Estep has been tagged to replace former athletic director Rob Ledington, and has been head coach of Lynn Camp’s track and cross country teams along with being the head coach of the baseball and tennis programs at one time.
But now, Estep will step into the spotlight as Lynn Camp’s athletic director.
He said becoming an athletic director is something that he has always been interested in doing.
“Being a coach of several sports in my time at Lynn Camp, I have had the opportunity to see how things operate, so I felt like I had a lot to offer to the position as far as the perspective that could help our kids, coaches, and school district. I've been able to build good relationships throughout the district and even the region so I felt like it was a good fit for me and my personality.
“I've been at Lynn Camp almost 11 years and had the opportunity to coach many sports,” he added. “I was the head baseball coach for five years, head middle school football coach for five years, assistant basketball coach three years, tennis coach for two years, boys/girls cross country coach for four years, and boys/girls track coach for three years.”
Estep admitted once he found out he got the athletic director's job, he was one happy camper.
“When I was told I had the job, I had every emotion in the world,” he laughed. “Of course, I was excited more than anything, but also nervous and scared a little too — there is a lot of things to learn. It isn't just going to ball games, but at the same time I realized that I would now have a better opportunity to make a difference in my school and make it better athletically for our students and coaches and when things are good with athletics I feel like it also shows in the classroom.”
Despite taking on the athletic director duties, Estep said he will remain coach of the cross country and track teams
“If you know me, those are two sports that I love coaching and I feel like I have worked hard to build those two programs and I don't want to let them go just yet,” he said. “I understand that being an athletic director takes up a lot of time, but I feel like I can handle the extra weight, and if it's the right thing to do for our kids I am going to do it.”
Estep said when it comes to Lynn Camp’s athletic programs, he doesn’t have one or two goals going forward but is focused on the moment.
“I want to continue improving our facilities as much as we can, and start more feeder programs for our elementary kids that will build a good foundation for our middle school and high school programs and hire coaches that want to stay, work hard and build programs that are respectable throughout the region,” he said.
“When you are at a small 1A school with athletics, in my opinion, you go in waves/stages or even call it rollercoaster,” Estep added. “There seem to be years that one sport thrives while others don't and that is because of the size of our school, a couple of years with low numbers of boys will affect your male sports, but at the same time help your female sports grow and have success.
“Overall, I think Lynn Camp is in great shape with our coaching staff in all aspects, but some are going to have to work a little harder due to the rollercoaster effect,” he continued. “If I can do anything to make our programs better, I'll do it, but the first thing I will do is be available, listen to their needs, and work with them. It will be a never-ending process, but I am ready for it. I'm just excited to have the opportunity to work for our students and coaches. I feel blessed that our administration has the faith in me to do this very important job.”
