OWENSBORO — Better late than never.
Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds stared at a 1-0 deficit until the bottom of the fifth inning before finally taking control of Friday’s first-round matchup with Pike Central in the Kentucky 2A Fastpitch Tournament.
A sacrifice fly hit by Anela Sanders in the bottom of the fifth inning turned out to be all Corbin needed as both Shelby Stewart and Raegan Walker scored while Kallie Housley dominated in the pitcher’s circle during the Lady Redhounds’ 2-1 win.
Housley dominated throughout the game, allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out 11 batters.
Corbin was limited to only three hits but managed to do just enough to secure the win. Dannie Foley, Shelby Stewart, and Walker had the Lady Redhounds’ lone hits.
Crystal Stidham’s squad will be back in action tonight at 8 p.m. C.S.T. They will play the winner of Lexington Catholic and Harrison County.
