WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County kept its hopes of repeating as 13th Region champions alive by defeating Jackson County, 4-2, on Monday during first round action of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament.
The Colonels (27-10) scored two runs in the first inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win. The Generals attempted to rally in the seventh inning but managed to score only two runs.
Jeremy Shope’s squad is now winners of 13 in a row, and will now wait and see who they’ll play during semifinal action at South Laurel on Wednesday. Whitley County will play the winner of Tuesday’s Middlesboro and Barbourville matchup.
13th Region Player of the Year Caden Petrey dominated on the mound for the Colonels, tossing a complete game while allowing seven hits and two runs, and finishing with nine strikeouts.
Petrey and Matthew Wright started the bottom of the first with consecutive singles while a run-scoring single by Sam Harp gave Whitley County a 1-0 lead. Mason Croley followed with a run-scoring single to increase the Colonels’ lead to 2-0.
The game remained at 2-0 until Bryce Anderson’s triple scored Harp, increasing Whitley County’s advantage to 3-0. Grant Zehr’s run-scoring single scored Anderson, pushing the Colonels’ cushion to 4-0.
Harp, and Anderson finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Zehr and Croley each delivered a hit and an RBI apiece. Petrey and Wright finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
