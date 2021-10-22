LONDON — Whitley County snapped a five game losing skid while earning a playoff berth with a 64-20 blowout win over South Laurel.
The Colonels (2-7 overall, 1-3 vs. district opponents) will travel and play top-seeded Southwestern during the first round of the Class 5A playoffs in two weeks. Whitley County will finish regular season play Friday on the road against Danville.
The victory extended Zeke Eier’s squad’s win streak to nine games against the Cardinals. The last time South Laurel defeated the Colonels was back on Oct. 6, 2006.
The Cardinals (1-8, 0-4) missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season with the loss, and have now dropped 15 straight contests to district opponents. South Laurel will finish its season Friday on the road against Grant County.
The Cardinals didn’t have an answer for the duo of Colonel quarterback Caden Petrey and receiver Sam Harp. They hooked up for four touchdowns during the 44-point win.
It only took Whitley County 17 seconds to take control of the game.
Tye Hamblin broke free from a handful of South Laurel defenders and raced 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Colonels an 8-0 lead at the 11:43 mark.
Whitley County followed up on its ensuing possession, and took a 14-0 lead at the 7:05 mark after Petrey found Harp open for a 67-yard touchdown pass.
The Colonels increased their lead to 20-0 during the first quarter thanks to Petrey’s second touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Trevor Downs.
The Cardinals managed to get on the scoreboard during the first quarter as quarterback Landry Collett found Ashton Garland open with an 18-yard touchdown strike to cut their team’s deficit to 20-7 with 2:39 remaining.
Whitley County answered with another touchdown (one-yard run) to make the score 28-7 heading into the second quarter. The Colonels added another touchdown with 6:56 left in the third quarter as Caden Petrey ran out of the pocket and scored on a 47-yard touchdown run, increasing Whitley County’s lead to 36-7.
Collett and Garland hooked up again on South Laurel’s ensuing drive with a three-yard touchdown connecting to make the score 36-13 before seeing Petrey throw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Harp, giving the Colonels a 42-13 advantage at halftime.
Whitley County extended its lead to 50-13 after Hamblin scored with his second rushing touchdown with 8:42 left in the third quarter.
Petrey’s third touchdown pass to Harp, a 47-yarder, gave the Colonels a 58-13 cushion with 3:07 to go in the third quarter.
Whitley County continued its dominance in the fourth quarter as Petrey and Harp hooked up again for a fourth touchdown connection, this time on a 14-yard touchdown pass while making the score, 64-13.
Not to be outdone, South Laurel’s duo of Collett and Garland combined to score the game’s final touchdown thanks to a 14-yard touchdown connection, cutting the Cardinals’ deficit to 64-20.
