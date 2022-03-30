CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s Halle Mills and Pineville’s Rachel Howard locked up in a pitcher’s duel during Tuesday’s 51st District showdown.
And when the dust had settled, Mills turned in one of her best pitching efforts during her varsity career, liming the Lady Mountain Lions to only three hits while striking out 11 batters during the Lady Wildcats’ 3-0 win.
The win improved Lynn Camp to 9-1 overall and 2-0 against 51st District competition while running its win streak to eight games during the process.
“We came into today’s very motivated because it was a big district game for us,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We played a very good defensive game, holding them scoreless for seven innings. Halle pitched another great game and made some unbelievable plays in the circle. Katie Miller made some great plays at shortstop, too. “Chelsea Hendrickson laid out a beautiful bunt and Katie and Gabby Carollo came up huge in the fifth inning with base hits to push runs across the plate,” she added. “I’m so proud of how hard these girls played. They could’ve given up when it was 0-0, but they were determined to get the win.”
The Lady Wildcats entered the contest averaging 12.5 runs per game but the lefty Howard silenced Lynn Camp’s bats, for the most part, allowing only seven hits.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Chelsea Hendrickson scored on a wild pitch while Gabriella Carollo’s run-scoring double scored Jorja Carnes while giving the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Lily Henize scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, giving the Lady Wildcats a 3-0 cushion.
That’s all Mills needed, as she retired Pineville’s bats in order during the sixth and seventh innings.
Carollo led Lynn Camp with two hits and an RBI while Katie Miller also finished with two hits. Olivia Dozier and Hendrickson each finished with a hit apiece along with Carnes.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Thursday at home against Harlan County. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
