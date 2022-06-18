HAZARD — The Corbin eight-year-old All-Stars moved one step closer to advancing in tournament play after defeating Leslie County, 18-6, on Saturday.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Knox County All-Stars, who defeated Harlan, 20-7.
Leslie County scored three runs in the top of the first inning but Michael Campbell’s squad answered with six runs in the bottom half of the running to take a 6-3 edge.
Leslie County tied the game at six apiece with three more runs in the top of the second inning before seeing Corbin score seven runs in the bottom of the inning as Campbell’s squad took a 13-6 advantage.
Corbin made defensive stops in the top of the third inning before putting the game out of reach with five-runs bottom in the bottom of the third to make the score, 18-6.
Campbell’s squad wrapped up the win after holding Leslie County scoreless in the top of the fourth inning.
Corbin outhit Leslie County, 21-11, and played a flawless game defensively, finishing with no errors.
Campbell’s squad hit five home runs in the win with Ben Stevens, Tra Breeding, Kash Woltereck, Ryder Hedrick, and Colton Campbell each accounting for one home run apiece.
Campbell, Noah Norvell, and Cash Mills, each finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Hedrick, Breeding, and Stevens each drove in two runs, and finished with two hits and two runs scored apiece.
Kadie Carmichael and Bentley Taylor had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored apiece while Woltereck had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored. Gunner Sizemore, and David Whitaker both collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
