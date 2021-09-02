WILLIAMSBURG — A three-goal effort by Olivia Jones combined with two goals from teammate Grace Gibson was more than enough to lead Corbin to its first 49th District win of the season, an 8-1 victory over Whitley County on Thursday.
The seven-goal win also snapped the Lady Redhounds’ four-game losing skid, allowing Corbin to improve to 2-5 while the Lady Colonels fell to 3-2.
Jones scored Corbin’s first two goals during the sixth and 19th minutes while teammate Emely Colchado added the Lady Redhounds’ third goal during the 30th minute. Gibson’s first goal came a minute later while Jones pulled off the hat trick with a goal during the 35th minute to give Corbin a 5-0 advantage.
Whitley County’s Autumn Sawyers cut the Lady Redhounds’ deficit to 5-1 with a goal before halftime.
Corbin our the finishing touches on its win during the second half, outscoring Whitley County, 3-0.
Gibson scores her second goal two minutes into the second half while Riley Childers and Caiden Walden also scored.
