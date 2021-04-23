CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds avenged another loss by slipping past George Rogers Clark Friday with a 6-5 win.
Corbin (6-8) dropped a 14-0 decision to the Lady Cardinals over three weeks ago and paid the Lady Cardinals back behind a stellar pitching effort from senior Shelby Stewart.
Stewart allowed nine hits and five runs in the win while striking out four batters.
“I cannot express how proud I am of my team,” Stidham said. “Another big-time win for these girls. We have worked so hard, and I told them to trust the process and great things will happen. We are getting better and they never give up and that’s what is special about this group.
“They are truly a team, and they took what we learned from our last meeting with them and made the adjustments we needed to make,” she added. “Pair that with their no-quit attitudes, and we played clean, and hit the ball. Shelby Stewart pitched an amazing game and her team was there to back her up. This was a huge week for us overall, and I am overjoyed that they are seeing their hard work and dedication to one another pay off! Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
George Rogers Clark took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before seeing Corbin come back and score three runs in the bottom half of the first to claim a 3-2 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals added a run in the second inning and two more runs in the third to jump back ahead 5-3 but the Lady Redhounds scores one run in the bottom of the third to cut their deficit to 5-4.
Corbin went ahead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning as Shelby Stewart’s run-scoring single broke a five-all tie and turned out to be the eventual game-winning hit.
Kaylee Morales led the Lady Redhounds with two hits and three RBI while Shelby Stewart and Kallie Housley each had a hit and RBI apiece. Rebecca Stewart finished with a hit along with Kennedie Guiher.
