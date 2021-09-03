CORBIN — It took Clay County a few minutes to get its offensive attack going but once it did, Lynn Camp couldn’t slow the Tigers down.
Clay County (2-1) scored early and often during Friday’s matchup with the struggling Wildcats and cruised to an easy 40-0 win.
The loss dropped Lynn Camp to 0-2 overall and extended the Wildcats’ losing skid to nine games. They’ve been outscored 92-0 this season.
Things don’t get any easier for Mark Huddleston’s squad. They will be back in action Friday on the road against Class 2A power Middlesboro.
After seeing both teams’ offenses stall for most of the first quarter, Clay County got on the scoreboard first after a three-yard touchdown run by Trevor Spurlock while Tate Rice added the two-point conversion to give the Tigers an 8-0 lead with 22 seconds remaining.
Adam Collins added a five-yard touchdown run at the 10:15 mark of the second quarter to increase Clay County’s advantage to 14-0.
Rice found Collins open for a 52-yard touchdown strike that gave the Tigers a 22-0 cushion with 6:21 left in the first half.
Collins continued to burn Lynn Camp’s defenders on the Tigers’ ensuing possession. His second touchdown pass, a 60-yarder to Brady Wolfe, giving Clay County a 30-0 lead with 4:15 left in the first half.
The Tigers added a safety midway through the third quarter before seeing Rice hit Casey Rice for a 22-yard touchdown connection, increasing Clay County’s lead to 40-0 while putting the running clock in effect with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.