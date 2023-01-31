WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel continued to show it's the best defensive team in the 13th Region after limiting Williamsburg to 37 points under their scoring average during the Cardinals’ 62-36 win on Tuesday.
Just how dominant has South Laurel’s defensive play been against the Yellow Jackets?
The Cardinals have limited Williamsburg to its two lowest point totals (25 and 36) this season. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 73.8 points per game but only 30.5 points per game against South Laurel.
“We hang our hat on defense,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “I thought we did another good job, and tried our best to contain their shooters. I was proud of them tonight.
“We had a rough week last week against two good teams,” he added. “We got back to work and got back to some fundamentals that we needed to hone in. We got another big test Friday. Hopefully, we will have a better showing than we did last time.”
The Cardinals’ next matchup will be against Whitley County at home Friday. South Laurel dropped a 57-56 overtime decision to the Colonels last week.
Davis’s squad managed to improve to 15-7 overall, and 3-2 against 50th District opponents while Williamsburg fell to 10-10, and 0-5, respectively.
Eli Gover, Parker Payne, and Jordan Mabe each led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points apiece while Josh Steele added six points.
Jerrod Roark led the Yellow Jackets with 24 points while Ryder Akins added 10 points.
Williamsburg will travel to play the Knoxville Ambassadors on Thursday at 8 p.m.
